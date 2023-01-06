Delano Tigers win at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Delano Tigers won the home game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons 3-1 on Thursday.

The hosting Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Teague Collings. Nick Truax assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Aaron Lewis netted one, assisted by Jake Oja.

Halfway through, Braden Olson scored a goal, assisted by Rhett Niemela and Caden Besemer, making the score 2-1.

Cade Bruett increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Teague Collings.

Coming up:

The Tigers host the Northfield Raiders in the next game at home on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The same day, the Dragons will host the Tigers at 5 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.