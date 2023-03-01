Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Delano Tigers win and move on

The Delano Tigers have won against the Waconia Wildcats 6-1.

img_500261475_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 28, 2023 10:26 PM

The Delano Tigers have won against the Waconia Wildcats 6-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Players lined up in black, white, and green jerseys.
Minnesota Boys
Who's in, who's out; a section by section look at Class A Minnesota boys hockey
February 28, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 28, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf