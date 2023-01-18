Delano Tigers win 8-1 at home against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Delano Tigers won at home on Tuesday, handing the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks a defeat 8-1.

The hosting Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Truax. Teague Collings and Cole Schmidt assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mason Hargarten in the first period, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Patrick Kruse.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Will Brown scored, assisted by Teague Collings.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The White Hawks narrowed the gap to 6-1, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Joseph Pouchnik netted one, assisted by August Novack.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period when Aaron Halonen found the back of the net, assisted by Cade Bruett and Will Brown.

Aaron Lewis increased the lead to 8-1 late into the third, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Will Brown.

The win over the White Hawks means that the Tigers have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Lakeville South on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The White Hawks will face Hutchinson on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.