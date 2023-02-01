Delano Tigers win 5-1 on the road against Hutchinson Tigers

The Delano Tigers won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Hutchinson Tigers a defeat 5-1.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aaron Lewis. Will Brown and Aaron Halonen assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Teague Collings scored, assisted by Will Brown and Cole Schmidt.

Teague Collings scored midway through the second period, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Patrick Kruse.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0, after only 13 seconds into the third period when Cooper Nielsen beat the goalie, assisted by Aiden Leaver.

Manny Pearce narrowed the gap to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Dalsten Dusoski.

Aaron Lewis increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Teague Collings and Patrick Kruse.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Breck on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Tigers visit Holy Family to play the Fire on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.