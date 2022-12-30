Delano Tigers win 3-1 on the road against Greenway Raiders

The Delano Tigers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Greenway Raiders a defeat 3-1.

The visiting Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Aaron Lewis. Jake Oja assisted.

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Max Gangl beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Hannah and Noah Anick.

In the second period, Mason Hargarten scored a goal, assisted by Cole Schmidt, making the score 2-1.

Cole Schmidt increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the North Shore Storm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Tigers will face Hibbing/Chisholm on the road on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.