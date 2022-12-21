Delano Tigers victorious against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

The Delano Tigers defeated the home-team St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Delano managed to pull out a win.

Delano's Brayden Coppin scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from John Hirschfeld . Tommy Gohman assisted.

Cade Bruett scored early into the second period, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Aaron Halonen.

Brayden Coppin took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Mason Hargarten.

Coming up:

The Crusaders host the River Lakes Stars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase. The Tigers will face Hermantown on the road on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.