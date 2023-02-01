Delano Tigers got a shut out against Hutchinson Tigers

The Delano Tigers picked up a decisive road win against the Hutchinson Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aaron Lewis. Will Brown assisted.

The Tigers' Teague Collings increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Aaron Lewis.

The Tigers made it 3-0 when Teague Collings netted one, assisted by Bryce Peterson and Patrick Kruse midway through the second period.

Coming up:

The Tigers travel to Breck on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Tigers visit Holy Family to play the Fire on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.