Delano Tigers beat Minneapolis in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Delano Tigers won 3-2 at home against Minneapolis on Saturday.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Cooper Nielsen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Todd Linna.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Will Brown scored, assisted by Teague Collings.

Teague Collings scored early into the second period, assisted by Aaron Lewis and Alex Pupp.

Late, Joel Hanson scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Minneapolis players narrowed the gap again with a goal from Cody Kelker, assisted by Nick Anderson and Will Anderson at 4:37 into the third period.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the Lions at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena and the Minneapolis players will play against the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.