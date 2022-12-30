Delano Tigers beat Greenway Raiders

The Delano Tigers won their road game against the Greenway Raiders on Thursday, ending 3-1.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Aaron Lewis. Jake Oja assisted.

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Max Gangl beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Hannah and Noah Anick.

Tigers' Mason Hargarten tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Cole Schmidt assisted.

Cole Schmidt increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The Tigers play against Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Raiders will face North Shore on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.