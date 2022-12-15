Davis strikes twice as Minneapolis beats Waconia Wildcats

Minneapolis defeated the hosting Waconia Wildcats 6-4 on Thursday.

The Minneapolis players started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Nick Anderson scoring in the first period, assisted by Joel Hanson and Andrew Lybeck.

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Ayden Siddons halfway through the first period, assisted by Brett Siddons.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Minneapolis players.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Brett Siddons netted one.

Ronan Davis increased the lead to 5-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Cooper Cirone and Matthew Walsh.

Andrew Lybeck increased the lead to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by Joel Hanson.

Luc Nessa narrowed the gap to 6-4 only seconds later, assisted by Luke Puchner and Ayden Siddons.

Next up:

The Minneapolis players plays against Orono on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Wildcats will face St. Louis Park on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.