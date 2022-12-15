Danny Lachenmayer and Eddie Moore play pivotal roles in road win against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

On Wednesday, the Eagan Wildcats outlasted the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Danny Lachenmayer scored the first goal assisted by Ben Gerard and Keaton Orrey.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Eddie Moore beat the goalie, assisted by Christian Nichols and Isaac Martin.

The Jaguars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Jordan Wang netted one, assisted by Sam Mickelson and Joseph Kubas.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Jaguars hosting the Storm at 1 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center, and the Wildcats playing the Sabers at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.