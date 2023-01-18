Dahms scores 2 in Lakeville South Cougars' win over Prior Lake Lakers

The Lakeville South Cougars bested the hosting Prior Lake Lakers 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Cougars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jackson Ernst scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Ohlund and Will Kortan.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Ashton Dahms scored, assisted by Tate Pritchard.

Joe Rice scored early in the second period.

Five minutes into the period, Ashton Dahms scored a goal, assisted by Aidan Willis and Tyler Lafferty, making the score 3-1.

Levi Eiter narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Joe Rice and Brody Stephany.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Lakers will host Farmington at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena and the Cougars will host Delano at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.