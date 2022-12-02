Cullen Gregory behind Willmar Cardinals' win over Hutchinson Tigers

The game between the Willmar Cardinals and the Hutchinson Tigers saw Willmar's Cullen Gregory in deadly form. Cullen Gregory scored an incredible four goals in Willmar's 6-3 home win.

Dylan Staska and Elijah Van Buren scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Hutchinson's goals came through Easton Mallak.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Elijah Van Buren netted one, assisted by Arron Fischer.

Cullen Gregory took the lead three minutes later.

Cullen Gregory increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Stark and Henry Michelson.

Cullen Gregory increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later.

Next up:

The Cardinals are set to face Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, while the Tigers face Minnesota River at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. Both games will be played on Tuesday.