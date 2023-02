The Crookston Pirates won when they visited the MayPort Ice Dawgs on Monday. The final score was 5-2.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Ice Dawgs hosting Red Lake Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena, and the Pirates visiting Breckenridge at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.