Crookston Pirates in strong shape as they beat Lake of the Woods Bears

The Crookston Pirates' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Lake of the Woods Bears at home on Friday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 6-3, meaning that Crookston now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pirates.

The Pirates scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Carter Trudeau increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Doda.

Michael Bochow increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brandon Colborn.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Pirates will host the Broncos at 3 p.m. CST at Crookston and the Bears will play against the Blades at 2 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.