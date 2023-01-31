High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Crookston Pirates have ended their losing streak after 2-2 vs. Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The game between the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and the visiting Crookston Pirates finished 2-2. Crookston's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

img_500238635_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 30, 2023 09:23 PM
Share

The game between the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and the visiting Crookston Pirates finished 2-2. Crookston's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

The Panthers' run of seven consecutive wins has ended.

Coming up:

The Panthers travel to Red Lake Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The Pirates will face Greenway on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSCROOKSTON