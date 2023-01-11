Crookston Pirates couldn't stop Bagley/Fosston Flyers' winning run

The Crookston Pirates and the Bagley/Fosston Flyers met on Tuesday. Bagley/Fosston came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Pirates hosting the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena, and the Flyers playing the Ice Dawgs at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.