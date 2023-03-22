Cretin-Derham Hall's Jake Fisher flips commitment from Northern Michigan to Denver

WOODBURY, Minn. — Cretin-Derham Hall senior Jake Fisher, a Mr. Hockey finalist in 2023, has committed to Denver.

The 6-foot-2 forward was originally committed to Northern Michigan, but reopened his recruitment this spring. The captain posted 63 points over 29 games this season and earned a team-high of 34 goals in 2022-23, which is 16 more than the next closest skater on his team.

Congratulations to Force forward Jake Fisher on his commitment to play D1 College Hockey for the University of Denver Pioneers!#ForceNation⚡️ | #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/eQr7R7pN1S — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) March 21, 2023

Fisher, who turns 18 this month, announced his commitment to the Pioneers on Tuesday, March 21. He is currently playing with the Fargo Force of the USHL after competing with Cretin-Derham Hall in the 2023 Minnesota high school hockey state tournament.

The Minnesota native will be a name to watch at the NHL Entry Draft this summer as he was ranked No. 108 on the NHL Central Scouting list for North American skaters.

For more on Fisher's story, make sure to read our previous feature on him below.