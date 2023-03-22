Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Cretin-Derham Hall's Jake Fisher flips commitment from Northern Michigan to Denver

The Mr. Hockey finalist and 6-foot-2 captain for the Raiders posted 63 points this season as a senior.

Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Cretin-Derham Hall forward Jake Fisher (18) passes around Prior Lake defenseman Richard Carsten (10) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 10:46 AM

WOODBURY, Minn. — Cretin-Derham Hall senior Jake Fisher, a Mr. Hockey finalist in 2023, has committed to Denver.

The 6-foot-2 forward was originally committed to Northern Michigan, but reopened his recruitment this spring. The captain posted 63 points over 29 games this season and earned a team-high of 34 goals in 2022-23, which is 16 more than the next closest skater on his team.

Fisher, who turns 18 this month, announced his commitment to the Pioneers on Tuesday, March 21. He is currently playing with the Fargo Force of the USHL after competing with Cretin-Derham Hall in the 2023 Minnesota high school hockey state tournament.

The Minnesota native will be a name to watch at the NHL Entry Draft this summer as he was ranked No. 108 on the NHL Central Scouting list for North American skaters.

For more on Fisher's story, make sure to read our previous feature on him below.

Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall's Jake Fisher accepts challenge to round out his game
Mr. Hockey finalist ready to keep "Redemption Tour" on course as Raiders face Maple Grove in the Class AA opener on Thursday.
March 08, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Dean Spiros / Special to The Rink Live

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
