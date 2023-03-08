Cretin-Derham Hall's Jake Fisher accepts challenge to round out his game

ST. PAUL — Cretin-Derham Hall senior center Jake Fisher possesses the type of talent that has lead observers to proclaim, “I’d like to have that young man’s future.”

Truth is, most would be thrilled to be in his shoes for just the next week.

On Thursday, while wearing the captain’s “C” on his jersey, Fisher will lead the Raiders onto the ice at Xcel Energy Center to face Maple Grove in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state boys hockey tournament. On Sunday, the day after a new state champion is crowned, Fisher will find himself next door at the Saint Paul RiverCentre for the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet as one of the 10 finalists for the award.

Later that day, having recently reopened his recruiting, he’ll fly to Colorado for an official visit to the University of Denver. From there it’s on to South Bend, Indiana, and a visit to Notre Dame.

He’s likely to choose between those two schools shortly after returning to his home in Woodbury.

For Raiders head coach Matt Funk, it is all part of a maturation process that began when Fisher made the Cretin varsity roster as a freshman. He expects the 6-foot-2 Fisher, who has 34 goals and 27 assists to date, to be at his best this week.

“He relishes big moments,” Funk said. “His biggest games are against the big opponents. In our game against Maple Grove this year he had a couple goals. In the section final he had two. He has the ability to take over, and it’s something he wants to do.”

And not only on the offensive end. The coaching staff challenged Fisher over the past summer to become more of a 200-foot player, and he responded in the way it had hoped he would. “I feel the defensive side of my game has really grown this past year,” Fisher said. “I put a lot of emphasis on that and on my skating.”

Said Funk: “He plays in all situations. He’s willing to take on whatever we need, so if it’s shutting down a team’s top line, he’ll do that.”

Athletics, and specifically hockey, have always been a big part of Fisher’s life. His parents, Tony and Janelle, met while attending St. Thomas. Tony played baseball for the Tommies before moving on to play in the Texas Rangers’ minor league system. The Fishers encouraged their kids to get involved in sports, and a brief time living in Canada only cemented the kids’ interest in playing hockey.

Jake’s brother Drew was a finalist for Mr. Hockey last year as a senior at Cretin and is now playing junior hockey for Wisconsin in the North American Hockey League. His sister Lauren is a sophomore forward on Cretin’s girls team.

Fisher originally committed to Northern Michigan, primarily because of the connection he felt with head coach Grant Potulny, the former Gophers star. But Fisher recently asked for and received a release from his letter on intent.

“Academics is a big thing for me,” Fisher said, “and Northern Michigan probably wasn’t the right fit academically.”

Regardless of which school he commits to, Fisher plans to play for the Fargo Force in the USHL next season. Before that, his summer figures to include another highlight. Fisher is on the radar of NHL scouts, something of which Funk has firsthand knowledge. His dad, Pat, is a scout for the San Jose Sharks. His brother John scouts for the Colorado Avalanche.

“They don’t like to share a lot of details,” Funk said, “but they are extremely complementary of Jake’s game. They’ve seen the progression in Jake’s game. He’s been playing with us since his freshman year, so now they are seeing him against his peers, and he’s separating himself.”

The Raiders have reached the state tournament for the second consecutive season after beating top-seeded St. Thomas Academy in the section final. They lost to Prior Lake in the quarterfinals last season as the No. 2 seed.

“Last year we had a lot of skill, but without a lot of grit to our game,” Fisher said. “I think that’s why we came up short. This year we have a lot more grit and greasiness to our game, and I think we’ll go farther for that reason.”

Funk also likes his team’s speed and its depth, but has reason to believe that Fisher can be the difference maker.

“He has a sense, as we all do, of unfinished business,” Funk said. “We’re calling it the Redemption Tour. It’s about putting forth an effort that we’re all proud of, and let the chips fall where they do. With the leaders I have on the team — with Jake being the primary one — I’m feeling really good that we’ll be prepared for Thursday.”