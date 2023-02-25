Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action

Find out which teams are advancing in their respective section tournaments after Thursday and Friday night's action

20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Eden Prairie forward Andy Earl (37) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM

It's playoff season in the state of Minnesota. Find out which teams came up big and which teams had their seasons ended on Thursday and Friday night in each of their respective section tournaments.

Section 1A:

No. 1 Northfield, 8 > No. 8 Rochester Lourdes, 1
No. 2 New Prague, 3 > No. 7 Faribault, 0
No. 3 Albert Lea, 4 > No. 6 Winona, 1
No. 4 Dodge County, 4 > No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah, 3

No surprises here as all of the high seeds come out on top on Thursday night. Things got close in the 4/5 seed game, but Dodge County advances to the semifinals.

A goaltender wearing maroon, yellow, and white, stops a puck in front of the net.
Minnesota Boys
Keaton Walock is breaking records and bringing a spotlight to Northfield hockey
The senior goaltender has broken the official (and tied the unofficial) MSHSL record for regular-season career shutouts and is one of the best goalies in Northfield history.
February 20, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Section 2A:

No. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7 > No. 11 Bloomington Kennedy, 5
No. 8 Hutchinson, 5 > No. 9 Breck, 1

The score ended up being pretty close for the LDC and Bloomington Kennedy game, but as usual, the high seed reigns supreme. Hutchinson played a good game over Breck to advance to the quarterfinals.

Section 3A:

No. 3 Mankato East, 6 > No. 6 Minnesota River, 2
No. 2 Luverne, 5 > No. 7 Windom, 2
No. 4 Mankato West, 5 > No. 5 Marshall 4 (OT)
No. 1 New Ulm, 7 > No. 8 Fairmont, 0

Nothing really sticks out in Section 3A as surprising. The 4/5 seed game ended up being a fun one though, going into overtime, but Mankato West sticks with it and scores two minutes into the extra frame to advance to the semifinals.

Mankato East vs Mahtomedi_0880.jpg
Mankato East/Loyola defenseman Aiden Prochaska (18) celebrates his goal with teammates against Mahtomedi during the third period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 4A:

No. 1 Mahtomedi, 9 > No. 8 St. Paul Johnson, 0
No. 2 Chisago Lakes, 5 > No. 7 South St. Paul, 0
No. 3 Two Rivers, 5 > No. 6 Simley, 2
No. 4 St. Paul Academy, 5 > No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park, 2

Mahtomedi comes out with an unsurprisingly large win over bottom-seeded St. Paul Johnson. All of the other top-seeded teams advance to the semifinals in Section 4A.

Warroad vs Mahtomedi_0402.jpg
Mahtomedi coaches talk with players during a break against Warroad during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 6A:

No. 2 Fergus Falls, 9 > No. 7 Prairie Centre, 1
No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 > No. 5 Morris-Benson, 3

Fergus Falls expectedly blows past Prairie Centre while Wadena-Deerk Creek narrowly escapes Morris-Benson area in the 4/5 game. One more quarterfinal has yet to be played (Willmar vs. Northern Lakes) in the section before the semifinal field is set.

011422.S.WCT.MBA Bhky T Blume.jpg
Morris/Benson Area senior Tim Blume, 22, dumps the puck deep into the offensive zone during a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 against Willmar at the Willmar Civic Center.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 8A:

No. 1 Warroad, 8 > No. 8 Park Rapids, 0
No. 2 East Grand Forks, 7 > No. 7 Bagley/Fosston, 0
No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 > No. 6 Kittson Central, 4
No. 4 Thief River Falls, 6 > No. 5 Red Lake Falls, 1

Warroad stays undefeated in blowout victory over Park Rapids. East Grand Forks ends Bagley/Fosston's season, while Detroit Lakes ends Kittson Central's. Mr. Hockey top-10 Tyler Hennen's (Augustana) season ends with a massive 123 points including 71 goals. Thief River Falls breezes past Red Lake Falls to advance to the semifinals where they'll play Warroad.

Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists announced
Find out which Minnesotan skaters are named to the two prestigious lists in 2023.
February 24, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Section 1AA:

No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 > No. 8 Farmington, 1
No. 2 Rochester Mayo, 4 > No. 7 Rochester John Marshall, 0
No. 3 Lakeville North, 3 > No. 6 Owatonna, 0
No. 4 Hastings 4 < No. 5 Rochester Century, 5 (2OT)

Three of four games go according to plan in Section 1AA except for the fact that Rochester Century grinded out a big 5-4 double-overtime win over Hastings to advance to the semifinals.

Lakeville South vs Hill-Murry_0015.jpg
Lakeville South players are introduced before their game against Hill-Murray Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 2AA:

No. 3 Shakopee, 3 > No. 6 Prior Lake, 1
No. 4 Holy Family, 1 < No. 5 Eden Prairie, 4

Chanhassen and Minnetonka already played their quarterfinal game earlier in the week to eliminate Bloomington Jefferson and Chaska, and now the semifinals are set. Shakopee will play Minnetonka while Eden Prairie takes the win over higher-seeded Holy Family to advance on to play Chanhassen. Big win for the Eagles over a strong Holy Family squad.

20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_034.jpg
Eden Prairie forward Teddy Townsend (28) Eden Prairie forward Chase Klute (15) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Section 3AA:

No. 1 St. Thomas Academy, 4 > Eastview, 0
No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall, 3 > No. 3 Rosemount, 1

The championship game for Section 3AA is set. St. Thomas Academy will play Cretin-Derham Hall on March 1 for a chance to play at the Xcel Energy Center for the 2023 state tournament. Eastview and Rosemount were both tough opponents that didn't go down without a fight.

20221227_STA vs. Prior Lake boys_078.jpg
St. Thomas Academy's Tommy Cronin ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
