Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action

It's playoff season in the state of Minnesota. Find out which teams came up big and which teams had their seasons ended on Thursday and Friday night in each of their respective section tournaments.

Section 1A:

No. 1 Northfield, 8 > No. 8 Rochester Lourdes, 1

No. 2 New Prague, 3 > No. 7 Faribault, 0

No. 3 Albert Lea, 4 > No. 6 Winona, 1

No. 4 Dodge County, 4 > No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah, 3

No surprises here as all of the high seeds come out on top on Thursday night. Things got close in the 4/5 seed game, but Dodge County advances to the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 2A:

No. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7 > No. 11 Bloomington Kennedy, 5

No. 8 Hutchinson, 5 > No. 9 Breck, 1

The score ended up being pretty close for the LDC and Bloomington Kennedy game, but as usual, the high seed reigns supreme. Hutchinson played a good game over Breck to advance to the quarterfinals.

Section 3A:

No. 3 Mankato East, 6 > No. 6 Minnesota River, 2

No. 2 Luverne, 5 > No. 7 Windom, 2

No. 4 Mankato West, 5 > No. 5 Marshall 4 (OT)

No. 1 New Ulm, 7 > No. 8 Fairmont, 0

Nothing really sticks out in Section 3A as surprising. The 4/5 seed game ended up being a fun one though, going into overtime, but Mankato West sticks with it and scores two minutes into the extra frame to advance to the semifinals.

Mankato East/Loyola defenseman Aiden Prochaska (18) celebrates his goal with teammates against Mahtomedi during the third period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 4A:

No. 1 Mahtomedi, 9 > No. 8 St. Paul Johnson, 0

No. 2 Chisago Lakes, 5 > No. 7 South St. Paul, 0

No. 3 Two Rivers, 5 > No. 6 Simley, 2

No. 4 St. Paul Academy, 5 > No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park, 2

Mahtomedi comes out with an unsurprisingly large win over bottom-seeded St. Paul Johnson. All of the other top-seeded teams advance to the semifinals in Section 4A.

Mahtomedi coaches talk with players during a break against Warroad during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 6A:

No. 2 Fergus Falls, 9 > No. 7 Prairie Centre, 1

No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 > No. 5 Morris-Benson, 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Fergus Falls expectedly blows past Prairie Centre while Wadena-Deerk Creek narrowly escapes Morris-Benson area in the 4/5 game. One more quarterfinal has yet to be played (Willmar vs. Northern Lakes) in the section before the semifinal field is set.

Morris/Benson Area senior Tim Blume, 22, dumps the puck deep into the offensive zone during a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 against Willmar at the Willmar Civic Center. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 8A:

No. 1 Warroad, 8 > No. 8 Park Rapids, 0

No. 2 East Grand Forks, 7 > No. 7 Bagley/Fosston, 0

No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 > No. 6 Kittson Central, 4

No. 4 Thief River Falls, 6 > No. 5 Red Lake Falls, 1

Warroad stays undefeated in blowout victory over Park Rapids. East Grand Forks ends Bagley/Fosston's season, while Detroit Lakes ends Kittson Central's. Mr. Hockey top-10 Tyler Hennen's (Augustana) season ends with a massive 123 points including 71 goals. Thief River Falls breezes past Red Lake Falls to advance to the semifinals where they'll play Warroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 1AA:

No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 > No. 8 Farmington, 1

No. 2 Rochester Mayo, 4 > No. 7 Rochester John Marshall, 0

No. 3 Lakeville North, 3 > No. 6 Owatonna, 0

No. 4 Hastings 4 < No. 5 Rochester Century, 5 (2OT)

Three of four games go according to plan in Section 1AA except for the fact that Rochester Century grinded out a big 5-4 double-overtime win over Hastings to advance to the semifinals.

Lakeville South players are introduced before their game against Hill-Murray Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 2AA:

No. 3 Shakopee, 3 > No. 6 Prior Lake, 1

No. 4 Holy Family, 1 < No. 5 Eden Prairie, 4

Chanhassen and Minnetonka already played their quarterfinal game earlier in the week to eliminate Bloomington Jefferson and Chaska, and now the semifinals are set. Shakopee will play Minnetonka while Eden Prairie takes the win over higher-seeded Holy Family to advance on to play Chanhassen. Big win for the Eagles over a strong Holy Family squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eden Prairie forward Teddy Townsend (28) Eden Prairie forward Chase Klute (15) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Section 3AA:

No. 1 St. Thomas Academy, 4 > Eastview, 0

No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall, 3 > No. 3 Rosemount, 1

The championship game for Section 3AA is set. St. Thomas Academy will play Cretin-Derham Hall on March 1 for a chance to play at the Xcel Energy Center for the 2023 state tournament. Eastview and Rosemount were both tough opponents that didn't go down without a fight.

St. Thomas Academy's Tommy Cronin ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live