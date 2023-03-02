Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win over St. Thomas Academy Cadets

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have won their knockout game against the St. Thomas Academy Cadets 4-2, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The visiting Raiders started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Max Anderson scoring in the first period, assisted by Jake Fisher and Colton Jamieson.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jake Fisher struck, assisted by Max Anderson.

The Raiders' Jake Fisher increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period, assisted by Attila Lippai and Simon Houge.

Tommy Cronin scored early in the second period, assisted by Brody Deitz.

The Cadets narrowed the gap again with a goal from Lucas Kickhofel, assisted by Tommy Cronin at 3:33 into the third period.

Max Anderson increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Trey Gnetz and Simon Houge.