Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win over Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have won their knockout game against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 7-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Attila Lippai. Colton Jamieson and Max Anderson assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Jake Fisher scored, assisted by Attila Lippai.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0, after only 13 seconds into the second period when Lucas Cernohous beat the goalie, assisted by Jake Fisher.

Jake Fisher then tallied a goal as he scored again, early, making the score 4-0. Simon Houge assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Colton Jamieson found the back of the net, assisted by Simon Houge and Chuck Owens.

Chuck Owens increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Aidan Siegfried and Simon Houge.

In the end the 7-0 came from Jake Fisher who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Colton Jamieson and Simon Houge, late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

The Raiders were whistled for 10 penalties, while the Eagles received seven penalties.