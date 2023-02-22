Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win over Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles
The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have won their knockout game against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 7-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.
The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have won their knockout game against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 7-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.
The hosting Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Attila Lippai. Colton Jamieson and Max Anderson assisted.
The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Jake Fisher scored, assisted by Attila Lippai.
The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0, after only 13 seconds into the second period when Lucas Cernohous beat the goalie, assisted by Jake Fisher.
Jake Fisher then tallied a goal as he scored again, early, making the score 4-0. Simon Houge assisted.
The Raiders increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Colton Jamieson found the back of the net, assisted by Simon Houge and Chuck Owens.
Chuck Owens increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Aidan Siegfried and Simon Houge.
In the end the 7-0 came from Jake Fisher who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Colton Jamieson and Simon Houge, late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.
The Raiders were whistled for 10 penalties, while the Eagles received seven penalties.