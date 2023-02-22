Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win over Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have won their knockout game against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 7-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500256848_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:11 AM

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have won their knockout game against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 7-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Attila Lippai. Colton Jamieson and Max Anderson assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Jake Fisher scored, assisted by Attila Lippai.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0, after only 13 seconds into the second period when Lucas Cernohous beat the goalie, assisted by Jake Fisher.

Jake Fisher then tallied a goal as he scored again, early, making the score 4-0. Simon Houge assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Colton Jamieson found the back of the net, assisted by Simon Houge and Chuck Owens.

Chuck Owens increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Aidan Siegfried and Simon Houge.

In the end the 7-0 came from Jake Fisher who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Colton Jamieson and Simon Houge, late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

The Raiders were whistled for 10 penalties, while the Eagles received seven penalties.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.