Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win at home vs. Hard-to-beat St. Thomas Academy Cadets

One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders and the St. Thomas Academy Cadets, faced each other at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. Cretin-Derham Hall won 4-2 at home and claimed their seventh straight win. Before the game, St. Thomas Academy had seven wins in a row.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jake Fisher.

The Raiders' Jimmy Dodig increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Chuck Owens.

The Raiders scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Jordan Tacheny narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tommy Kubes.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Raiders hosting the Crimson at 7:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove and the Cadets visiting the Lakers at 5 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.