Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win 7-1 on the road against Mounds View Mustangs
The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won on the road on Thursday, handing the Mounds View Mustangs a defeat 7-1.
The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Colin Scanlan . Jake Fisher and Simon Houge assisted.
The Raiders' Holden Saumweber increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Charlie Cantwell and Colin Scanlan.
The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Dawson Kloek scored, assisted by Max Bennett and Easton Swift .
The Raiders' Max Bennett increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Aidan Siegfried and Simon Houge.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Simon Houge increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jake Fisher and Colin Scanlan.
Coming up:
The Raiders play against Gentry Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Mustangs will face Stillwater on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.