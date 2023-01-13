Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win 7-1 on the road against Mounds View Mustangs

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won on the road on Thursday, handing the Mounds View Mustangs a defeat 7-1.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Colin Scanlan . Jake Fisher and Simon Houge assisted.

The Raiders' Holden Saumweber increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Charlie Cantwell and Colin Scanlan.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Dawson Kloek scored, assisted by Max Bennett and Easton Swift .

The Raiders' Max Bennett increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Aidan Siegfried and Simon Houge.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Simon Houge increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jake Fisher and Colin Scanlan.

Coming up:

The Raiders play against Gentry Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Mustangs will face Stillwater on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.