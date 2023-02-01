Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders score and win with five goals in third period

The home-team Blake Bears were still very much in the game and winning against the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders before the third period in the matchup. But then, Cretin-Derham Hall made an effort and fought back to win by 8-3.

The Raiders' Colin Scanlan increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Trey Gnetz .

The Raiders' Trey Gnetz increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Chuck Owens and Jake Fisher.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Raiders increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Attila Lippai beat the goalie.

David Carlson narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Nick Witzke.

Jake Fisher increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Max Anderson .

Attila Lippai increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Simon Houge.

Holden Saumweber increased the lead to 7-3 three minutes later, assisted by Trey Gnetz.

Two minutes later, Max Anderson scored, assisted by Jake Fisher and Simon Houge.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Bears will play the Stars at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena, and the Raiders will play the Cougars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.