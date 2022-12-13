Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders beat East Ridge Raptors – Chorlton scores 2

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders beat the visiting East Ridge Raptors 6-1 on Saturday.

The Raiders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Nate Chorlton . Attila Lippai and Colin Scanlan assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Max Anderson scored, assisted by Jake Fisher.

The Raptors' Blake Kohnen narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Jake Gonzaga.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Colton Jamieson increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third period, assisted by Attila Lippai and Nate Chorlton.

Next games:

The Raiders host the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights in the next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The same day, the Raptors will host the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.