Cretin-Derham Hall outworks Maple Grove, earns narrow victory in Class AA quarterfinal

ST. PAUL — Unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall outworked second-seeded Maple Grove, 3-1, in a Minnesota Class AA state boys quarterfinal on Thursday, March 9 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Raiders put themselves on the scoreboard just a few minutes into the game as junior Chuck Owens shot from the high slot, then found his own rebound and put it in the back of the net.

Just 14 seconds later, Maple Grove found a goal of their own as senior Jay Ellingson shot from a sharp angle and the puck took a deflection off a Cretin-Derham Hall player's skate and slid past their own netminder.

The Raiders took back the lead late in the second period as senior Holden Saumweber did a quick 360-spin with the puck and shot it directly into the goal.

Late in the third period, freshman Max Anderson tacked on an empty net tally for Cretin-Derham Hall.

Interestingly enough, no penalties were called throughout the duration of the 51-minute game.

The Raiders will advance on to the semifinal round where they will play the winner of No. 3 Edina and unseeded Moorhead. That game will take place on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

Cretin-Durham Hall goaltender Leo Miller (35) stops a shot by Maple Grove forward Finn Brink (27) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Cretin-Durham Hall forward Holden Saumweber (22) comes away with the puck against Maple Grove in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Cretin Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1

CDH: 1-1-1—3

MG: 1-0-0—1

First period scoring — 1. CDH, Chuck Owens (Colin Scanlan) 3:19; 1. MG, Jay Ellingson (unassisted) 3:33

Penalties — None

Second period scoring — 2. CDH, Holden Saumweber (Lucas Cernohous, Szilveszter Lippai) 11:32

Penalties — None

Third period scoring — 3. CDH, Max Anderson (unassisted) 15:34 (en)

Penalties — None

SOG: CDH, 6-9-9—24; MG, 7-9-5—21

Goalie Saves: CDH, Leo Miller 6-9-5—20; MG, Jack Roach 5-8-9—22

Penalties-minutes: CDH, 0-0; MG, 0-0

Power-play goals-opportunities: CDH 0-0; MG: 0-0