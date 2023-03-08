Corey Bohmert's hat trick helps Mahtomedi rally against Alexandria in Class A quarterfinals

ST. PAUL — In a rematch of the 2022 MSHSL Class A third-place game, the unseeded Alexandria Cardinals took on the three-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs on Wednesday in a game that Mahtomedi won thanks in part to a hat trick by Corey Bohmert.

Bohmert gave Mahtomedi a 1-0 lead with a goal nearly four minutes into the game. Minutes later, an Alexandria goal by Tyler Kludt tied the game at 1-1.

After winning the puck out wide, Gavin Olson gave Alexandria its first lead of the game with an unassisted goal with 10:42 left in the first period. Mahtomedi converted a power play opportunity a little over a minute later to tie the game at 2. Leo Kompelien put Alexandria back ahead 3-2 with a goal with 8:04 left in the first frame.

Bohmert scored his second goal of the game to tie at 3 with 17 seconds left in the second period. Mahtomedi took a 4-3 lead after a Charlie Drage goal two minutes into the third period. Bohmert’s third goal of the game came with 11:24 left in the game and put Mahtomedi up 5-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Mitchell scored the game’s final goal with 5:30 remaining and sealed Mahtomedi’s 6-3 win. Mahtomedi finished the game with a 48-17 shot on goal advantage. Charlie Brandt earned the win in net for Mahtomedi and made 14 saves.

Mahtomedi (21-8) plays the No. 2 seed Hermantown (26-2-1) on Friday at 9 a.m. back at the Xcel Energy Center in the state semifinals, while Alexandria (14-13-1) plays Luverne (21-7-1) at 10 a.m. on Thursday in a consolation game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

This story will be updated.

BHS

Class A State QF



Mahtomedi's Cory Bohmert notches his second of the game with 17 seconds left to send this game into the third period tied 3-3 pic.twitter.com/TaWbp246V5 — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 8, 2023

BHS

Class A State QF



Alexandria's Tyler Kludt with a BEAUTY



Cardinals now tied with Mahtomedi at 1-1 with 12:01 to go in the first period pic.twitter.com/tVKSnMChop — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 8, 2023