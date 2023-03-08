Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Corey Bohmert's hat trick helps Mahtomedi rally against Alexandria in Class A quarterfinals

The Cardinals held a 3-2 lead after the first period, but the Zephyrs outscored the Cardinals 4-0 in the final two periods to win Wednesday's Class A state quarterfinal game.

Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) brings the puck around the goal hoping to score against Alexandria in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
March 08, 2023 03:59 PM

ST. PAUL — In a rematch of the 2022 MSHSL Class A third-place game, the unseeded Alexandria Cardinals took on the three-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs on Wednesday in a game that Mahtomedi won thanks in part to a hat trick by Corey Bohmert.

Bohmert gave Mahtomedi a 1-0 lead with a goal nearly four minutes into the game. Minutes later, an Alexandria goal by Tyler Kludt tied the game at 1-1.

After winning the puck out wide, Gavin Olson gave Alexandria its first lead of the game with an unassisted goal with 10:42 left in the first period. Mahtomedi converted a power play opportunity a little over a minute later to tie the game at 2. Leo Kompelien put Alexandria back ahead 3-2 with a goal with 8:04 left in the first frame.

Bohmert scored his second goal of the game to tie at 3 with 17 seconds left in the second period. Mahtomedi took a 4-3 lead after a Charlie Drage goal two minutes into the third period. Bohmert’s third goal of the game came with 11:24 left in the game and put Mahtomedi up 5-3.

Carson Mitchell scored the game’s final goal with 5:30 remaining and sealed Mahtomedi’s 6-3 win. Mahtomedi finished the game with a 48-17 shot on goal advantage. Charlie Brandt earned the win in net for Mahtomedi and made 14 saves.

Mahtomedi (21-8) plays the No. 2 seed Hermantown (26-2-1) on Friday at 9 a.m. back at the Xcel Energy Center in the state semifinals, while Alexandria (14-13-1) plays Luverne (21-7-1) at 10 a.m. on Thursday in a consolation game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

