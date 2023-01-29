Cooper Conway scores five in Andover Huskies win over Coon Rapids Cardinals

Cooper Conway struck five times as the Andover Huskies beat the Andover Huskies 9-1 on the road.

Gavyn Thoreson and Macklin Yelle scored the remaining goals for the road side, and Nicolas Espinosa scored for Coon Rapids.

The Andover Huskies scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Andover Huskies led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 8-1 within the first minute of the third period when Cooper Conway netted one again, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

Macklin Yelle increased the lead to 9-1 late in the third, assisted by Caden Martin and KJ Sauer.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Andover Huskies.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Andover Huskies will face Elk River/Zimmerman on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.