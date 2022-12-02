Cooper Carlson behind La Crescent-Hokah Lancers' win over Red Wing Wingers

The game between the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers and the Red Wing Wingers saw La Crescent-Hokah's Cooper Carlson in deadly form. Cooper Carlson scored an incredible five goals in La Crescent-Hokah's 10-1 home win.

Wyatt Farrell, Ethan Myhre and Colton Holzer scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Carson Frank scored for Red Wing.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Lancers led 5-1 going in to the second period.

The Lancers scored five goals in second period an held the lead 10-1 going in to the second break.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Lancers will host the Dodge Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena and the Wingers will play against the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.