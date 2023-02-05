Coon Rapids Cardinals win on the road against Woodbury Royals

The Coon Rapids Cardinals won when they visited the Woodbury Royals on Saturday. The final score was 8-3.

The visiting Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nicolas Espinosa scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tristan Golen.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Trenton Theisen scored, assisted by Eli Boden and Tyler Barsness.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Trenton Theisen late in the first period, assisted by Tanden Bush and Tyler Barsness.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 6-2 going in to the third period.

The Royals narrowed the gap to 6-3 early into the third period when Aiden Grossklaus found the back of the net, assisted by Matthew Tarlton.

Cayden Alphin increased the lead to 7-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Nicolas Espinosa.

Tristan Golen increased the lead to 8-3 four minutes later, assisted by Nate Klinsing and Cayden Alphin.

Next up:

The Royals travel to East Ridge on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Cardinals visit Totino-Grace to play the Eagles on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.