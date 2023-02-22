Coon Rapids Cardinals win and move on
The Coon Rapids Cardinals have won against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks 6-3.
The Coon Rapids Cardinals have won against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks 6-3.
The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lucas Rauner. Patrick Dunaiski assisted.
The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Cayden Alphin halfway through the first, assisted by Tristan Golen and Nate Klinsing.
Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.
The Cardinals took the lead early into the third period when Eli Boden scored, assisted by Tristan Golen.
Nolan Hazelwood increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later.
Roan Bresnahan increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Tyler Barsness.