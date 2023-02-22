Coon Rapids Cardinals win and move on

The Coon Rapids Cardinals have won against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks 6-3.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lucas Rauner. Patrick Dunaiski assisted.

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Cayden Alphin halfway through the first, assisted by Tristan Golen and Nate Klinsing.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the third period when Eli Boden scored, assisted by Tristan Golen.

Nolan Hazelwood increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later.

Roan Bresnahan increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Tyler Barsness.