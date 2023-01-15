Coon Rapids Cardinals win against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks led 3-2. However, the Coon Rapids Cardinals changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 5-4.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Patrick Dunaiski. Karson Young and Lucas Rauner assisted.

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Nolan Hazelwood late into the first, assisted by Tristan Golen and Nate Klinsing.

The Lumberjacks' Alex Kazel took the lead late into the first, assisted by Ethan Kilichowski and Owen Wilson.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Cayden Alphin netted one, assisted by Roan Bresnahan.

Ben Kish took the lead three minutes later.

Tristan Golen increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Cayden Alphin.

Ethan Kilichowski narrowed the gap to 5-4 three minutes later, assisted by Patrick Dunaiski and Cole Painovich.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Cardinals host Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Lumberjacks visit Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.