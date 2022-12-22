Coon Rapids Cardinals win 8-1 at home against South St. Paul Packers

The Coon Rapids Cardinals won at home on Tuesday, handing the South St. Paul Packers a defeat 8-1.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Cardinals led 5-1 going in to the second period.

The Cardinals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 8-1 within the first minute of the third period when Trenton Theisen found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Eli Boden and Nate Klinsing. The 8-1 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Cardinals host Osseo on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Packers will face Hastings on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena - South St. Paul Premier.