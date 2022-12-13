Coon Rapids Cardinals victorious against Waconia Wildcats

The Coon Rapids Cardinals defeated the Waconia Wildcats 9-3 on Tuesday.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luke Koschinska. Luke Puchner assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Tyler Barsness netted one yet again, assisted by Tanden Bush.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third when Cayden Alphin scored.

Luke Puchner narrowed the gap to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Luke Koschinska and Drew Vacek.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again in the third period when Luke Puchner found the back of the net, assisted by Drew Vacek.

Trenton Theisen increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Eli Boden and Cayden Alphin.

Nate Klinsing increased the lead to 8-3 two minutes later, assisted by Trenton Theisen and Roan Bresnahan.

Eli Boden increased the lead to 9-3 one minute later, assisted by Tyler Barsness and Nicolas Espinosa.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Wildcats host Minneapolis at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena - 1250 Oak Ave and the Cardinals host Champlin Park at Coon Rapids Ice Center.