Coon Rapids Cardinals victorious against Anoka Tornadoes

The Coon Rapids Cardinals defeated the Anoka Tornadoes 5-2 on Thursday.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Luke Rising scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tanden Bush and Eli Boden.

Tanden Bush scored early into the second period, assisted by Eli Boden.

The Cardinals made it 3-0 with a goal from Ben Kish.

Tornadoes' Fred Huebner tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Mason Beaver and Trevor Lang assisted.

The Tornadoes narrowed the gap again with a goal from Fred Huebner, assisted by Danny Ness at 57 seconds into the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Nicolas Espinosa beat the goalie, assisted by Roan Bresnahan.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third when Trenton Theisen found the back of the net, assisted by Roan Bresnahan and Tyler Barsness. The 5-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Tornadoes hosting the Andover Huskies at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink and the Cardinals visiting the Panthers at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena.