Coon Rapids Cardinals secure much-needed win

The Coon Rapids Cardinals have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 5-2 victory over the Blaine Bengals, things are looking brighter.

The Bengals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alex Dahlk. Thomas Avery and Grant Nadolney assisted.

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Eli Boden halfway through the first, assisted by Tyler Barsness and Trenton Theisen.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Cardinals.

Eli Boden increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Tyler Barsness and Roan Bresnahan.

Coming up:

The Cardinals travel to the Woodbury Royals on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center. The Bengals will face Andover on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink.