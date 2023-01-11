Conlin's two goals net Mounds View Mustangs victory over Spring Lake Park Panthers
The Mounds View Mustangs bested the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers on Tuesday, ending 6-4.
The Mustangs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from DJ Koch.
The Mustangs increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Sam Schulte scored, assisted by DJ Koch.
The Mustangs scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.
Johnny Conlin increased the lead to 6-4 early into the third period.
Next up:
On Thursday the Mustangs will play at home against the Raiders at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, while the Panthers will face the Jaguars road at 4:45 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.