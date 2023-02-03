Conlin's two goals net Mounds View Mustangs victory over Hastings Raiders

The Mounds View Mustangs bested the hosting Hastings Raiders on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Johnny Conlin. Landon Mazzocco assisted.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sam Schulte in the first period.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Aiden Bale found the back of the net, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Landon Mazzocco.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Brody Larsen beat the goalie.

The Raiders narrowed the gap again with a goal from Eddie Peine, assisted by Blake Vandehoef at 15:50 into the third period.

Johnny Conlin increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later.

Next games:

The Raiders host the Park Wolfpack in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The same day, the Mustangs will host the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.