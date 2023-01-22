Conlin scores twice in Mounds View Mustangs' win over Park Wolfpack

The Mounds View Mustangs beat the visiting Park Wolfpack 6-4 on Saturday.

The hosting Mustangs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Aiden Bale. Johnny Conlin and Grant Dean assisted.

The Mustangs' Johnny Conlin increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Mustangs led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period when DJ Koch found the back of the net, assisted by Bode Weimer.

The Wolfpack narrowed the gap to 5-4 early in the third when Gavin Moss netted one, assisted by Adam Friemann.

Johnny Conlin increased the lead to 6-4 late into the third.

Next games:

The Mustangs play Forest Lake away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Wolfpack will face Apple Valley/Burnsville at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Center.