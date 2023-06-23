Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Complaint alleges misconduct, mismanagement at Minnesota hockey school

The complaint seeks equitable relief through a "forced reorganization" of Northstar's board of directors and to remove various directors the suit claims have "mismanaged the organization."

Northstar 2908.jpg
Northstar Christian Academy is the subject of a complaint that alleges misconduct and mismanagement from coaches and the school's board of directors.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
By Travis Gulbrandson and Al Edenloff
Today at 3:16 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A civil complaint has been filed that alleges misconduct and mismanagement by coaches and board members at the Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria.

The complaint seeks equitable relief through a "forced reorganization" of Northstar's board of directors and to remove various directors the suit claims have "mismanaged the organization to the significant detriment of NCA."

The complaint was filed on June 15 by John Albers, a member of the board of directors.

Northstar is a private Christian academy and hockey school that opened in 2016.

The complaint alleges "egregious conduct by the board, specifically members Brent Smith, Keith Anderson, Kaylene Schultz, Jerod Ochsendorf and Tim Cullen, which ... has caused immeasurable damage to the school and threatens to shutter the school entirely."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Albers became aware of "serious" allegations against several of Northstar's hockey coaches. These allegations were:

To read more on this story, see this exclusive on the Alexandria Echo Press site .

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What to read next
061723.S.BP.BENKINNE
Minnesota Boys
Former Beavers captain finds ‘right opportunity’ to resume coaching career in Bemidji
Ben Kinne was recently named head coach of the Bemidji High School boys hockey team, replacing Pete Stahnke, who resigned after the 2022-23 season.
June 16, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
A hockey player skates in a game wearing purple and yellow gloves, breezers, and helmet alongside an orange jersey and socks.
Minnesota Boys
Boys High Performance 15's camp starts in St. Cloud
The top 102 Minnesotan hockey players from the 2008 birth year will be evaluated this week in St. Cloud for a chance to attend the national camp in Amherst, New York.
June 11, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
a7606b9a5341b21759e6eb0594aeb939.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Old rivals Rochester Century, John Marshall to form boys hockey co-op
Declining numbers in the John Marshall boys hockey program led its coaches to seek a co-op partner. They found one close by. JM will join forces with long-time rival Century, beginning this winter.
June 09, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT