Come for the flow, stay for the show: Breaking down the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey tournament

ST. PAUL — It's the best week of the year for Minnesota boys high school hockey fans.

Sixteen teams will descend on Xcel Energy Center for a chance at a state championship, and The Rink Live will have coverage in the form of stories, photos, brackets, stream links and more.

THE TOURNEY 2023 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live

TOURNEY PREVIEW PODCAST

CLASS A

The Class A tournament is set to begin with the quarterfinal sessions on Wednesday, March 8 in St. Paul. Game times are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 and 8 p.m. Semifinals are set for Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A champion will be crowned on Saturday in Class A, with puck drop set for 12 p.m.

Consolation games are set to take place at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . All the winners bracket games will be broadcast live on 45TV and streamed online at Prep45 .

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.

CLASS AA

The Class AA tournament starts on Thursday, March 9 with the quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The semifinals will take place on Friday night at 6 and 8 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Consolation games will be held on Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . All the winners bracket games will be broadcast live on 45TV and streamed online at Prep45 .

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.