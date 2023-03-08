Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Come for the flow, stay for the show: Breaking down the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey tournament

Find out when and where all of the action will take place this week and who the favorites are to come out on top. Look for your favorite team's preview and outlook at state as well.

Warroad vs Hermantown_1535.jpg
Hermantown players skate the first place trophy over to the fans Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Sydney WolfEli Swanson and Jason Feldman
March 07, 2023 09:34 PM

ST. PAUL — It's the best week of the year for Minnesota boys high school hockey fans.

Sixteen teams will descend on Xcel Energy Center for a chance at a state championship, and The Rink Live will have coverage in the form of stories, photos, brackets, stream links and more.

For all the most up-to-date information, check out our tournament page

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
THE TOURNEY 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

TOURNEY PREVIEW PODCAST

CLASS A

The Class A tournament is set to begin with the quarterfinal sessions on Wednesday, March 8 in St. Paul. Game times are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 and 8 p.m. Semifinals are set for Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A champion will be crowned on Saturday in Class A, with puck drop set for 12 p.m.

Consolation games are set to take place at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . All the winners bracket games will be broadcast live on 45TV and streamed online at Prep45 .

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.

CLASS A TEAM PREVIEWS
northfield hockey section champs photo.jpeg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Northfield
Northfield is truly built from the net-out. Its success starts with senior goalie Keaton Walock, who leads the state with 10 shutouts.
March 06, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
orono logo lead.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Orono
With Orono’s tough schedule, their only Class A losses have come against No. 1 Warroad and No. 2 Hermantown
March 06, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Worthington Trojans Alec Langgerud (19) battles for control of the puck with Luverne's Elliot Domagala (12) as Trojans Blake Luinenburg (16) and Cardinals Patrick Kroski untangle after bouncing off the boards during section 3A Tournament play Thursday night at the Blue Mound Ice Arena.
Tourney Team Preview: Luverne
Luverne is heading into state on a good note, currently on an 11-game win streak.
March 06, 2023 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0083.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Mahtomedi
Although the Zephyrs had a little bit of a scare in a narrow 3-1 victory over Chisago Lakes in the Section 4A championship, they are still headed back to St. Paul.
March 06, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
{seqn) North Branch vs St. Cloud Cathedral
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: St. Cloud Cathedral
St. Cloud Cathedral is headed back to the Xcel Energy Center after missing out on the tournament in 2021 and 2022.
March 06, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hermantown vs Alexandria_0169.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Alexandria
Alexandria lost both of its games against state tournament qualifiers this season, but it showed last season that it can pull an upset at state.
March 06, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
high school boys play hockey
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Hermantown
Hermantown has outscored their opponents by a whopping 147-40 margin this season.
March 06, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
high school boys play hockey
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Warroad
Warroad heads to St. Paul as the undisputed Class A favorite, looking to win its first state title and complete its first undefeated season since 2005.
March 06, 2023 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson

CLASS AA

The Class AA tournament starts on Thursday, March 9 with the quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The semifinals will take place on Friday night at 6 and 8 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Consolation games will be held on Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . All the winners bracket games will be broadcast live on 45TV and streamed online at Prep45 .

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.

CLASS AA TEAM PREVIEWS
Lakeville South vs Hill-Murry_0015.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Lakeville South
The No. 13-ranked Cougars have established a dynasty in southern Minnesota, winning the Section 1AA championship for a fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in seven years.
March 06, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
IMG_4674.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Minnetonka
Minnetonka rolls into St. Paul the winners of the most highly-anticipated section final in the state.
March 06, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0046.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Cretin-Derham Hall
Led by Mr. Hockey semifinalist Jake Fisher and St. Thomas commit Attila Lippai, Cretin-Derham Hall put together a solid season.
March 06, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0532.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Hill-Murray
The Pioneers rolled through the section tournament, outscoring their opponents 12-2 in three games.
March 06, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Maple Grove vs Andover_0108.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Maple Grove
Last year’s Class AA runner-up, Maple Grove comes into the state tournament on a six-game winning streak that includes victories over four ranked teams and another state tournament qualifier.
March 06, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_076.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Edina
The Hornets are back at the ‘X’ after outlasting No. 7 Wayzata for a 2-1 win in the Section 6AA championship last week.
March 06, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Maple Grove vs Andover_0537.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Andover
The defending state champions earned a fourth straight trip to the ‘X’ with a 7-2 battering of Duluth East in the Section 7AA final.
March 06, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_048.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Moorhead
The Spuds are led by leading scorer Aaron Reierson and goalie Kai Weigel.
March 06, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
