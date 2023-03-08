Come for the flow, stay for the show: Breaking down the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey tournament
Find out when and where all of the action will take place this week and who the favorites are to come out on top. Look for your favorite team's preview and outlook at state as well.
ST. PAUL — It's the best week of the year for Minnesota boys high school hockey fans.
Sixteen teams will descend on Xcel Energy Center for a chance at a state championship, and The Rink Live will have coverage in the form of stories, photos, brackets, stream links and more.
For all the most up-to-date information, check out our tournament page
TOURNEY PREVIEW PODCAST
CLASS A
The Class A tournament is set to begin with the quarterfinal sessions on Wednesday, March 8 in St. Paul. Game times are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 and 8 p.m. Semifinals are set for Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
A champion will be crowned on Saturday in Class A, with puck drop set for 12 p.m.
Consolation games are set to take place at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday and Saturday.
Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . All the winners bracket games will be broadcast live on 45TV and streamed online at Prep45 .
Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.
CLASS AA
The Class AA tournament starts on Thursday, March 9 with the quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The semifinals will take place on Friday night at 6 and 8 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Consolation games will be held on Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . All the winners bracket games will be broadcast live on 45TV and streamed online at Prep45 .
Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.