Cole Christian behind Duluth East Greyhounds' win over Mounds View Mustangs

The game between the Mounds View Mustangs and the Duluth East Greyhounds saw Mounds View's Cole Christian in deadly form. Cole Christian scored an incredible four goals in Mounds View's 7-4 road win.

Thomas Gunderson and Henry Murray scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Mounds View's goals came through Sam Schulte, Mitch Olson and Lucas Xiong.

The Greyhounds took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cole Christian. Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Thomas Gunderson in the middle of the first, assisted by Wyatt Peterson and Cole Christian.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first when Lucas Xiong scored, assisted by Michael Rhein and Sam Schulte.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Greyhounds led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 4-2, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Cole Christian scored again, assisted by Henry Murray and Wyatt Peterson.

Cole Christian increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Henry Murray and Wyatt Peterson.

Mitch Olson narrowed the gap to 5-3 late in the third period, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Michael Rhein.

Thomas Gunderson increased the lead to 6-3 only seconds later, assisted by Henry Murray and Wyatt Peterson.

Sam Schulte narrowed the gap to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Mitch Olson and Jack Loucks.

Henry Murray increased the lead to 7-4 less than a minute later, assisted by Aiden Spenningsby and Wyatt Peterson.

The Mustangs were called for no penalties, while the Greyhounds received no penalties.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Greyhounds.

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to the Hastings Raiders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Greyhounds will face Centennial at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.