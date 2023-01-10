Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks' winning run ended after game against Stillwater Area Ponies

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks' run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Stillwater Area Ponies. Monday's game at St Croix Valley Recreation Center finished 4-3 after an overtime drama.

Stillwater's Carson Kingbay scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Ponies took the lead when Ty Tuccitto scored assisted by Will Kane and Blaine Batchelor.

The Lumberjacks made it 1-1 with a goal from Patrick Dunaiski.

The Lumberjacks made it 2-1 halfway through when Joseph Antonutti scored the first goal, assisted by Lucas Rauner and Dayne Painovich.

Blaine Batchelor tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Will Kane.

Ben Peterson took the lead one minute later.

Patrick Dunaiski tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jace Stewart and Joseph Antonutti. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:46 before Carson Kingbay scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Morgan Spetz and Ty Tuccitto.

Next up:

The Ponies travel to Lakeville North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.