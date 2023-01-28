Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks win against Bemidji Lumberjacks in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks' home game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks ran into overtime on Friday. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Lucas Rauner scored the game-winning goal.

The Lumberjacks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Mattfield. Nick Yavarow assisted.

Max Fankhanel scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Noah Mannausau and Dominic Arndt.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Patrick Dunaiski found the back of the net, assisted by Joseph Antonutti and Lucas Rauner.

The Lumberjacks tied the score 2-2 early into the third when Patrick Dunaiski netted one again, assisted by Joseph Antonutti and Cole Painovich.

In overtime, it took 5:10 before Lucas Rauner scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Joseph Antonutti.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Lumberjacks hosting the Rangers at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center and the Lumberjacks visiting the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.