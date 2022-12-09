Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks victorious against Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks defeated the Duluth Denfeld Hunters 6-1 on Thursday.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Joseph Antonutti. Ryan Jones and Lucas Rauner assisted.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cole Painovich scored, assisted by Ethan Kilichowski and Alex Kazel.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Joseph Antonutti halfway through the first, assisted by Partricki Dunaiski and Lucas Rauner.

The Lumberjacks' Ethan Kilichowski increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Owen Wilson and Cooper Ellena.

The Lumberjacks scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Ryan Jones increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Dayne Painovich and Karson Young.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks travel to Proctor on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center. The Hunters visit Superior to play the Superior players on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.