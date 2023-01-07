Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks score twice in the third to beat Brainerd Warriors

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks defeated the Brainerd Warriors 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Cloquet-Esko-Carlton pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Patrick Dunaiski scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lumberjacks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Dayne Painovich. Owen Wilson assisted.

The Warriors tied it up 1-1 with a goal from John Finnegan late in the first, assisted by Brady Johnson and Kade Stengrim.

Patrick Dunaiski took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Alex Kazel.

The game saw two teams in great shape up against each other. The Lumberjacks claimed a fifth consecutive win. Before the game, the Warriors had won their last four.

Next up:

The Warriors travel to Alexandria Area on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Stillwater on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.