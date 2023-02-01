Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks in strong shape as they beat Forest Lake Rangers

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Forest Lake Rangers at home on Tuesday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-2, meaning that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Lumberjacks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Jones. Dayne Painovich and Lucas Rauner assisted.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Patrick Dunaiski late in the first, assisted by Lucas Rauner and Joseph Antonutti.

The Rangers narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the second period when Lucas Kiel netted one, assisted by Riley Middendorf.

The Lumberjacks made it 3-1 with a goal from Dayne Painovich.

Noah Knutson increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Joseph Antonutti and Ryan Jones.

Dayne Painovich increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later.

Wyatt Saltness narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Emik Hauer and Gunnar Bright.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Lumberjacks will host Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena and the Rangers will host Roseville Area at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.