Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks got a shut out against Proctor Rails

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks picked up a decisive road win against the Proctor Rails. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when Joseph Antonutti scored the first goal assisted by Lucas Rauner and Karson Young.

Dayne Painovich increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Partricki Dunaiski and Noah Knutson.

Next up:

The Rails travel to Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Lumberjacks visit Grand Rapids to play the Thunderhawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet.