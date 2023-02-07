High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks couldn't stop Duluth East Greyhounds' winning run

The Duluth East Greyhounds and the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks met on Monday. Duluth East came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-4.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 06, 2023 09:13 PM
Next up:

The Greyhounds play Champlin Park away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Lumberjacks will face Superior at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena.

